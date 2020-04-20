Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash
LOS ANGELES — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star's widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.
The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.
A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment and an email from The Associated Press requesting comment was not immediately returned.
Unlike Vanessa Bryant's lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent.
One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team
The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.
An initial National Transportation Safety Board report said there were no signs of engine failure from the wreckage recovered. Zobayan had nearly navigated the helicopter out of blinding clouds when the aircraft suddenly turned and plunged into the mountainside.
Djokovic says he wouldn't take anti-coronavirus vaccination
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won't take it.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”
Djokovic spoke on Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.
Prominent Serbian virologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, replied to Djokovic on Facebook that he should not make such anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.
“As one of Djokovic's most trusted fans, I would have liked to have had the opportunity to explain to him the importance of the immunology in public health," Kon wrote on Monday. “Now it's too late, you have assumed wrong beliefs."
No major hangups in NFL draft's trial run
The NFL's practice draft Monday to test technology and communications for the real thing beginning Thursday night had no major hangups.
There were some technical glitches at the outset, when the Cincinnati Bengals were making the first selection, and at various spots, several people involved in the virtual test told The Associated Press. A few of them spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
Indeed, Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month warned team executives not to be critical of the process, nor of the league's decision to go ahead with the draft as scheduled April 23-25.
But general managers John Lynch of the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and John Elway of the Denver Broncos were satisfied with the proceedings.
“I think we used it as another opportunity to focus on internally,” Lynch said. “I think the chatter out and about that I understand is going on, that it really wasn’t in a good situation, I didn’t really see that. I think early there were a couple of hitches. That’s why we do practice trial runs.”
Added Elway: “The draft went smooth. It got off to a little bit of a hiccup when we first started, but other than that I thought it went really smooth. There were no problems with it, so we got more comfortable with it. So, it should be fine and go on without a glitch – I’m sure there will be a couple of glitches here and there – but actually for the first time I thought it went pretty well.”
Elway knows who the key members of each club will be Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday afternoon.
“The heroes in all this are the IT guys,” he said.