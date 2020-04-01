Finalists named for Wooden award
LOS ANGELES — Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton are the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player.
The 44th annual award will be presented on April 7 during ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the 10-member Wooden All American team on Wednesday. In addition to the five finalists, the other members are: Devon Dotson of Kansas, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State, Filip Petrusev of Gonzaga, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.
The Wooden Award had been scheduled to be presented April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, but the event was canceled with California under a statewide stay-at-home mandate.
Khabib won't break quarantine, UFC 249 fight is off
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won't leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White's determination to hold UFC 249 on April 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nurmagomedov made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, telling the mixed martial arts world to “take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”
Nurmagomedov (28-0) was scheduled to fight top contender Tony Ferguson (25-3) in the main event of UFC 249 in two weeks. The show was initially slated for Barclays Center in Brooklyn before the pandemic threw the UFC's schedule into upheaval.
Nurmagomedov is in his native Dagestan, and his Instagram post made it clear he isn't leaving for the fight even if White is able to find a location to stage it. Nurmagomedov left California to return home when the UFC had tentative plans to stage UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates, but the champion first revealed Monday that he probably wouldn't be allowed to leave the country again due to travel restrictions.
“I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you to cancel the fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “Probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can't control it all.”
Ferguson still wants to fight on April 18, and he called on the UFC to strip Nurmagomedov of his lightweight title in an interview with ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner.
"He obviously knew what he could do to help save this card," said Ferguson, who hasn't lost a fight since 2012. “He didn't want to take any of those chances. Everybody is taking risks trying to do it. He bailed out, man.”
Free agent WR Anderson officially signs with Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers officially signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the situation says the deal is worth $20 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on March 24 under condition of anonymity because the team doesn't normally release financial terms of contracts.
The 26-year-old Anderson finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Jets. He joins a young – and crowded – Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts, five of which have signed this offseason as free agents.
Anderson is expected to battle for the No. 2 spot with last year's starter Curtis Samuel. D.J. Moore, a 2018 first-round draft pick, was the team's leading receiver last season with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four TDs and is expected to be the other starter.
Anderson is the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule coached the Owls from 2013-16.
Anderson made the Jets in 2016 as an undrafted rookie and established himself as a productive and promising receiver, although he lacked consistency at times. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Anderson has never had more than 63 catches or posted a 1,000-yard season, but showed marked improvement late last year particularly with contested balls – something that had been a knock on the thin receiver while matching up against bigger and more physical defensive backs.
Anderson made 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Jets.