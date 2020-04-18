ESPN, NFL Network ready to tackle remote draft
The NFL draft is annually one of the most ambitious productions that ESPN does. Next week’s coverage might go down as THE most ambitious in the network’s 40-year history.
With the NFL closing team complexes and canceling plans to hold the draft in Las Vegas, this year’s event is shaping up as a logistical challenge. ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman says there are usually 10 remote locations during the first round. On Thursday night, there might be as many as 180.
“Safe to say, we have never had a year like this. It’s a great opportunity to bring fans hope and joy and an escape from what we are experiencing,” Markman said. “We do enjoy challenges. We will make it happen, but it is damn complicated.”
ESPN and NFL Network will air a combined broadcast all three days. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, but most of the reporters and analysts will be at their homes.
Because fans are a unique part of the draft experience, ESPN has reached out via social media to get fan videos previewing the draft. There’s no word yet whether fans booing commissioner Roger Goodell before each pick will be piped in to make it feel like an authentic draft.
Tennis stars plan to help lower-ranked players
Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
During an IG live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”
Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.
He said the ATP and “most likely” the Grand Slam tournaments would be involved.
Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash.
The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.
RB Hill signs fifth-round tender to stay with Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons announced Saturday he has accepted the $2,133,000 offer. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.
Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD. He'll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.
MLS gets its kicks with video game tournament
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Wan Kuzain is more than your average gamer. He's got street cred.
That's because when he was 17, Kuzain accepted a challenge from noted video game enthusiast (and former NFL player) Chad Johnson – and beat him.
So it's no surprise that Kuzain will be Sporting's representative in a virtual MLS tournament starting Sunday. A number of the league's top players, including Chicharito and Nani, will participate in the nationally televised event.
It goes like this: Two players from opposing teams will face off in EA Sports' FIFA 2020 game. Then the league's eMLS players will compete in a second leg. The losing team is eliminated. Fox Sports soccer commentators will call the action over the five-week event.
One of the highlights Sunday will be a virtual 'El Trafico' rivalry match, pitting LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, against LAFC forward Adama Diomande.
MLS Works and FOX Sports will make a donation on behalf of the winning team to Feeding America after each episode. Donations will also be made to Food Banks Canada.
“You'll see in some instances we’ve got some real gamers among our professional players. They’re going to show up to win. So while it is a great cause, we’re also out to entertain. I think you’ll see a real competitive edge come through as well, ” said Camilo Durana, the league's senior vice president of properties and events.