Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits
AURORA, Colo. — Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.
“Von wants to let everyone out there know it's serious; it doesn't just happen to old people in nursing homes,” agent Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn't clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive Thursday.
“I'm in good spirits,” Miller told the TV station. “I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”
The Broncos released a statement, saying Miller “elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.”
“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community," the team added.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen said he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed last month that he tested positive for the virus. The Los Angeles Chargers last week revealed a positive test and symptoms for unidentified members of their organization.
UGA football official hospitalized nearly 6 weeks with virus
ATHENS, Ga. — The video coordinator for Georgia's football team was released from the hospital Thursday after becoming critically ill from the coronavirus.
Head coach Kirby Smart was among hundreds on hand at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to cheer the dismissal of 32-year-old Jeremy Klawsky, who spent nearly six weeks in the hospital after falling ill from the virus that has claimed more than 140,000 victims around the world.
Klawsky will continue to receive therapy as part of the recovery process from COVID-19.
“We are just thrilled that he is home,” his mother, Sherry Klawsky, told the Athens Banner-Herald. “The hardest part of when he was on the ventilator is over. He’s home now and he can start to get stronger and really move forward.”
Hospital employees applauded Klawsky as he exited the facility in a wheelchair. Smart was among the school officials who waited outside to provide support, a group that also included athletic director Greg McGarity, director of sports medicine Ron Courson, and other coaches.
Klawsky became ill on March 2 and went to an urgent care center, where he tested positive for the flu, his mother said. His condition worsened to the point where he had a 105-degree temperature on March 10, leading to his hospitalization in the intensive care unit.
He remained in the ICU for four weeks, surviving with the aid of a breathing tube.
Klawsky did not have any underlying condition that would have made him more susceptible to the virus, according to his mother.
UEFA has a plan for Champions League final in late August
UEFA is hoping the Champions League final can be played at the end of August in Istanbul, three months after the competition's showpiece was due to be staged.
The aim is to play the final on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Thursday.
However, the person said that date is only feasible if European leagues are able to resume playing around July or August, an aspiration set out by UEFA in a letter sent out to clubs and national associations two weeks ago.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans ahead of next week’s UEFA talks.
Any planning to resume competitions is still only aspirational as large parts of Europe remain in lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
No leading European league has set a date for when it plans to resume. UEFA has told all leagues not to prematurely end the season, as their teams' qualification for next season's European competitions could then be in jeopardy.