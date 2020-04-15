Report: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.
Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within 5 feet of the water, the report says about the Nov. 7, 2017, crash.
The maneuvers put loads of nearly two-times gravity on the plane, an Icon A5 Halladay had purchased a month earlier. On the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb and his speed fell to about 85 miles per hour. The propeller-driven plane went into a nosedive and smashed into the water. The report says Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning.
The report does not give a final reason for the crash. That is expected to be issued soon.
Halladay, an eight-time All-Star, pitched a perfect game and a playoff no-hitter in 2010. He played for the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009 and for the Phillies from 2009-13, going 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously last year.
Halladay had taken off from a lake near his home about 15 minutes before the crash and a previous report says he was flying at about 105 mph just 11 feet above the water before he started doing his maneuvers. He had about 700 hours of flight time after getting his pilot's license in 2013, the previous report said, including 51 hours in Icon A5s with 14 in the plane that crashed.
Falcons nab Hawkins, add CB depth
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins, who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas.
Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 games, including three starts, in 2017.
Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL.
He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.
The Falcons, who released starter Desmond Trufant before the free-agent period, are expected to look for help at cornerback in next week's NFL draft.
Byron Nelson moving to new home
McKINNEY, Texas — The Byron Nelson will have a new home when the tournament returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year.
TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas, will host the Nelson for at least five years, starting in 2021.
The announcement Wednesday from the PGA Tour and the Nelson came three months after officials said the tournament was moving from the links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club.
TPC Craig Ranch, which was completed in 2004, will be the first course outside of Dallas County to host the tournament that dates back to Bryon Nelson winning the inaugural event in 1944. Before moving to Trinity Forest in 2018, the Nelson was played for 35 years at TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving.
Trinity Forest, which was built on a former landfill south of downtown Dallas, was scheduled to host the Nelson for the third and final time in May. But the Nelson is among the tournaments canceled by the PGA Tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trinity Forest officials said in January that the PGA Tour cited weather issues during the first two years that exposed deficiencies with tournament infrastructure, and that it was determined by the course and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, which hosts the event, that those issues couldn’t be remedied easily.
Disappointing attendance and decreased revenues for charity were also significant factors in the decision.
TPC Craig Ranch is about 10 miles from the future site of the PGA of America headquarters, where two championship courses are under construction and the PGA Championship is scheduled to be played in 2027.