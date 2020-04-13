PGA of America starts relief fund with $5 million donation
The PGA of America established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGA's contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.
The fund is being administered by E4E Relief, an independent third-party public charity.
“There's pain everywhere,” said Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America. "It's how to get to the other side. The government is doing extraordinary things. The Fed actions last week were stunning. The loan programs are very clever to keep people employed. The bad news is it may not be enough depending on how long this lasts.
“What we're saying is, ‘How can we create an additional safety net?’"
The PGA said the fund was being supported by other golf organizations, including the two U.S. tours, the USGA, the superintendents and golf course owner groups and merchandisers.
Applications will start being accepted on Thursday. The first phase will distribute $500 grants for basic needs and $1,500 grants for critical needs. The second phase will make funds available up to $3,500 depending on need.
“Our hope is the industry gets behind it,” PGA President Suzy Whaley said. “It would be amazing if we could double our contribution and some of the tour guys, if and when they can do anything, and do some fundraisers for the industry. Look at the amount of charity that comes out of the industry. Now it’s time for the industry to support golf.”
The PGA of America has nearly 29,000 members, though the relief fund goal is to also include members of other golf organizations, club caddies and players on developmental tours.
“We have to ensure that the heart and soul of our game – our people – are able to get back on their feet and continue to serve others down the road," Whaley said. "Eventually, golf will return, but we first need to reach out and help people in our industry during this national emergency.”
ESPN and NFL Network will combine for NFL draft telecast
NEW YORK – ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year's NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
The league previously announced that the draft will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon,” which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their relief efforts.
ESPN has broadcast the draft since 1980. NFL Network launched in the fall of 2003. Their first two drafts were done remotely from Los Angeles before they started reporting on site in 2006.
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.
The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn't insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.
The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
The XFL also played one season in 2001.