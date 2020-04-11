Masters Rewind TV Schedule
Venturi items highlight Masters memorabilia auction
Yearning for some Masters memorabilia?
The Golf Auction is offering some unique items in its April auction that ends Sunday night.
The highlights come from the collection of Ken Venturi, who almost won the Masters as an amateur in 1956 and then had close calls in 1958 and 1960 as a professional.
Venturi’s gold medal and the sterling silver cup that he received for being low amateur in 1956 are being offered. Other Venturi items include the silver medal he received for being runner-up in 1960, glassware for other Masters achievements and a number of personal items he received from the tournament.
Venturi won the 1964 U.S. Open and later became a golf broadcaster for CBS, where he was a fixture on the Masters telecasts.
There are dozens of other Masters-related items up for sale, including vintage tickets/badges, flags signed by champions and a rare program from the first Masters in 1934.
Other golf items in the auction are a set of golf clubs that were owned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Mark Calcavecchia’s 1989 Ryder Cup shirt and a Jack Nicklaus-signed scorecard from the final round of the 1971 PGA Championship.
The auction ends at 9 p.m. Sunday. For more details, visit www.TheGolfAuction.com.
Oilers' Colby Cave dies at 25
TORONTO (AP) — Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25.
The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said the condition did not appear linked to the coronavirus.
“Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more," his family said in a statement.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our game.”
“Undrafted but undaunted, Colby was relentless in the pursuit of his hockey dream,” he added.
Cave was was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was airlifted to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on Monday. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst causing pressure on the brain.
Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
Cave played five seasons with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos before joining the Bruins’ organization for the 2014-15 season after going undrafted. The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers on Jan. 15, 2019.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cave made his NHL debut with Boston on Dec. 21, 2017 after getting called up from Providence of the AHL. He played three games with Boston that season.
Cave played 15 more games with Boston in 2018 before the Oilers claimed him.
Cave was born in Battleford, Sasketchewan, and his death comes just more than two years after another hockey tragedy in the province. Sixteen people died when the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus crashed on April 6, 2018.
Mississippi State hires former Staley assistant McCracy-Penson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
McCray-Penson, a former Tennessee star and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, said it’s been a dream to coach in the Southeastern Conference and she’s “grateful and blessed for this incredible honor and opportunity.”
McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion, her first head coaching job with the storied program following nine seasons as a South Carolina assistant under Dawn Staley. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win seasons under McCray, including 24-6 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA last season, when she was conference coach of the year. North Augusta's Amari Young, who just completed her sophomore season at ODU, earned all-conference honors.
McCray’s challenge in Starkville is keeping the powerhouse program in Southeastern Conference and national championship contention after Schaefer led the Bulldogs to consecutive runner-up appearances in 2017 and ’18.
She owns an impressive pedigree as a college and pro player, coupled with her vast coaching resume and initial success at ODU. She helped Staley lead South Carolina to its first Women’s Final Four in 2015 and to the NCAA title in 2017.