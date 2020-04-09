Masters Rewind TV Schedule
- 2:30 p.m. — 2004 Masters Final Round, CBS, Masters.com, Facebook: The Masters, YouTube: The Masters
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt in '21
TOKYO — As the coronavirus spreads in Japan, the chief executive of the Tokyo Games said Friday he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year – even with the long delay.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus, putting the country under restrictions after it seemed it had avoided the spread.
“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter at a news conference conducted remotely. ”We're certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer."
The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.
Abe has been criticized for being slow to act against the coronavirus. Opposition political leaders have suggested he downplayed the severity of the virus and have said it may have been tied to wanting to hold the Olympics this year.
“We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year," Muto added. “So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.”
30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament
NEW YORK — Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America's pastime on hold.
Thirty big leaguers – one from each team – have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
The venture was launched Friday by Major League Baseball, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Participants range in age from 36-year-old San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence to 21-year-old San Diego infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. There are 11 All-Stars, including Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Texas slugger Joey Gallo and the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil. Luke Jackson is the Atlanta Braves' representative.
Gallo said he's had little trouble setting up a Twitch stream, but he thought MLB might be sending him equipment to upgrade his setup. His home games will take place in a virtual Globe Life Field, the Rangers new ballpark that was set to host its first game last month.
Players will complete a 29-game regular season – one three-inning contest against each team – through April. The top eight teams will qualify for the postseason, expected to mirror MLB's current format.
The NBA is running a similar esports tournament on NBA 2K featuring 16 pro players, including stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Those games have been airing on ESPN.
MLB, the union and Sony are contributing $175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the initiative.
Brees to move to NBC after playing career is over
NEW YORK — Drew Brees might have secured his plans once his playing career has ended.
The New York Post is reporting that Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
Brees is expected to begin as an analyst on Notre Dame games and in the studio for “Football Night in America” before eventually moving into the “Sunday Night Football” booth.
An NBC spokesman said in an email to The Associated Press: “Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful.”
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been paired in the Sunday night booth since 2009.
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.
XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.
League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.