LSU's Burrow named AP player of year
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote.
Burrow, who has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points while Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished fourth with 33 points, are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy to be handed out Saturday in New York.
Burrow is the favorite for the award after passing for 4,715 yards and an Southeastern Conference record 48 touchdowns. The senior transfer from Ohio State is on pace to set a major college record, completing 77.9% of his passes.
MLB, union agree to testing for opioids after Skaggs' death
SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.
Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players' association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program.
Opioids are classified as a drug of abuse under the joint big league program, which began in late 2002 and until now has limited testing to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.
Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of a series against the Texas. A medical examiner's office said the 27-year-old died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Pulisic named U.S. Soccer male player of year for 2nd time
CHICAGO — Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation male player of the year, at 21 becoming the youngest to earn the honor for the second time.
Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004.
Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year. The midfielder and occasional forward received 38% of votes in totals announced Thursday, followed by forward Jordan Morris (35%) and Weston McKennie (13%).
He also plays for Chelsea in the Premier League, a transfer secured this year.
Sabates to retire from NASCAR ownership
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In his den overlooking the 14th hole at Quail Hollow, there are a handful of reminders of Felix Sabates' 30 years in NASCAR – a photo of the team owner at one of his first races; a bobblehead of close friend and rival Rick Hendrick; in the corner, a replica of the Monster Trophy won by Kyle Larson in October at Dover.
Sabates on Thursday was honored at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he has cashed out as a partner and waved the red flag on his racing days. One of NASCAR's biggest personalities, a Cuban refugee who came to the United States at 15 and truly made good on the American dream, is calling it a career.
He launched SABCO Racing in 1989 with Kyle Petty as his driver and over 12 years the small team won seven races – six with Petty, one with Joe Nemechek – before he sold controlling interest in the team to Ganassi before the 2001 season.
The organization was re-branded as Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates, and now has 50 wins in NASCAR including victories at the crown jewels Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and NASCAR's All-Star race. He also coaxed Ganassi into sports car racing with backing from Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and the IMSA teams won 64 races – eight in the Rolex 24 at Daytona – seven series championships and wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans.