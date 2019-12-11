Carroll, Martinez earn more All-America honors
USC Aiken volleyball standouts Christine Carroll and Rebecca Martinez earned All-America honors, as announced by the D2CCA on Wednesday.
Martinez earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season while Carroll picked up third-team honors.
Martinez is the first female student-athlete in USCA history to earn first-team All-America honors twice in her career. She also joins Jessica Strickland (softball) as the only female student-athletes to earn All-America honors three times in school history. Martinez was a second-team All-American as a sophomore.
Carroll was named a second-team All-American by the AVCA. In 2018, Carroll was a D2CCA and AVCA honorable mention All-American.
Cole, Yankees strike record $324M deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg's tenure as baseball's highest-paid pitcher.
Cole agreed to a $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.
Cole's deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Its $36 million average is a record for any player, beating the $35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout's $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Cole gets an even $36 million annually and can opt out after the 2024 season. He also has a full no-trade provision.
After finalizing the agreement for 31-year-old Strasburg, agent Scott Boras predicted he would go even high for Cole, a 29-year-old right-hander.
Cole was baseball's most dominant pitcher for much of 2019 and helped the Houston Astros come within one win of their second World Series title in three seasons.
NCAA: 'Highly probable' Congress passes athlete comp rules
NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” Congress will set national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Emmert, who spoke at a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its member schools will allow thousands of athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics.
He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.
Last week, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Mitt Romney announced the formation of a bipartisan congressional working group on the topic of athlete compensation.
“They want to hear from their home universities,” Emmert said. “Members of Congress care about college sports. They recognize how important it is to American society. They don’t want to do harm. They want to make it better. But it’s going to be a long road. It’s not going to be something that happens overnight.”
The issue gained urgency after California passed a law in October that will give college athletes the right to make money of things like endorsement deals and promoting businesses or products on their social media accounts. That law does not go into effect until 2023.
Since then, more than 20 other states have moved on similar legislation, with some states saying they would like new laws in place as soon as next year.
That would make it almost impossible for the NCAA to operate with consistent rules for all its members.
Ash Barty chosen WTA Player of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Add another accolade to Ash Barty's breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year.
The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women's professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.
Barty won a total of four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.
Her coach, Craig Tyzzer, was honored as WTA Coach of the Year.
Other winners of voting by media members included U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu as top newcomer, Sofia Kenin as most improved player, Belinda Bencic as comeback player and Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic as doubles team of the year.
USC, Virginia Tech add football home-and-home
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech and South Carolina have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2034 and 2035.
Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock made the announcement Wednesday.
The Hokies will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to play South Carolina in 2034 with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Blacksburg the following season.
South Carolina becomes the fourth Southeasten Conference team to schedule a home-and-home with the Hokies, joining Alabama, Mississippi and Vanderbilt.