S.C. football legend 'Radio' dies at 73
ANDERSON (AP) — James “Radio” Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school's football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 73.
T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy's death Sunday morning on the school's sports website. The cause of death wasn't immediately released.
News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s.
The 2003 film "Radio," starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy's relationship with Jones, portrayed by Ed Harris. Kennedy got the nickname “Radio” because he always carried a transistor radio, according to Carolyn Dawkins. She worked in a department store annex in the early 1970s when Kennedy would come by several times a week to talk high school sports with the store manager.
Pacer women drop PBC opener on the road
DAHLONEGA, Ga. – The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost a 64-53 decision at No. 14 North Georgia on Sunday in the teams' Peach Belt Conference opener.
USCA (4-4, 0-1) was paced by Kanna Suzuki and Melyk Taouil, who each netted 10 points. Alexis Mack and Rikoya Anderson chipped in nine points apiece
Kwajelin Farrar scored five points and shared team-high honors of seven rebounds with rookie Chesney Gardner.
North Georgia (8-1, 1-0) led by as many as 24 points, but USCA outscored the Nighthawks 19-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Columbus State.
USCA men off to 1-0 start in league play
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team broke a halftime tie to beat North Georgia on Sunday in the teams' Peach Belt Conference opener.
USCA (5-5, 1-0 PBC) has now won five consecutive games after opening the season with five straight losses.
Gus Rowland led the Pacers in scoring with 20 points, and he added four assists and two steals. He and Dhieu Deing (19 points) each made four 3-pointers, Deing doing so on only five attempts. Faison Brock had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Damontez Oliver had 11 points and four rebounds.
The teams traded the lead five times in the first half, with USCA leading by as much as nine, before heading into the locker rooms tied at 44.
USCA went on a 12-0 run early in the second half to go ahead 56-48, and Kyle Tackeberry's steal and layup put the Pacers up 74-59 with 7:58 left in the game.
UNG fought back late, closing to within four twice in the last 1:37. USCA closed it out at the free throw line to secure the win.
The Pacers host Columbus State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 5 USC women stifle Purdue in win
COLUMBIA (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 15 points, and No. 5 South Carolina used a strong defensive effort to rout Purdue 85-49 on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (10-1), returning to the court after a week off due to exams, showed no signs of rust. The Boilermakers (7-3) couldn’t solve the Gamecocks' zone and missed shots when they did. South Carolina took full advantage as it doubled up Purdue to take a 26-13 lead in the opening quarter.
Point guard Ty Harris, honored before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point, had 14 points and five assists.
Cooke also had 14 points, Lele Grissett had 11, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 12 and Aliyah Boston scored 10 for the Gamecocks.
Clemson holds off late Mercer charge
Macon, Ga. – Freshman Hannah Hank turned in a career high 15 points and Amari Robinson added 13 as Clemson downed Mercer, 65-61.
Hank’s 15 points led the Tigers (4-7) in scoring, while Robinson added a team-high 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the year. Kobi Thornton finished with 11 and nine rebounds and Nique Cherry turned in eight points and two rebounds in her Clemson debut. Mercer (3-7) went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter to cut Clemson's lead to 3, but the Tigers made their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.