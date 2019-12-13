Former NBA commissioner Stern has emergency brain surgery
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern had emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage while having lunch not far from league headquarters.
The league had no update on his condition Friday.
The 77-year-old Stern underwent the operation at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital after he was stricken at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.
Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver succeeded him on Feb. 1, 2014.
The league made the announcement about Stern in a statement, saying its thoughts were with him and his family.
Culberson to return to Braves on minor-league deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have re-signed utility player Charlie Culberson to a minor league contract.
The team announced Friday that Culberson will receive an invitation to the big league camp in spring training as part of the deal.
Culberson was not offered a new contract by the Braves at the recent deadline, making him a free agent rather that going through arbitration.
The 30-year-old Culberson decided to return to the team where he spent the last two seasons, combining to hit .267 with 17 homers and 65 RBI.
He'll be coming back from a grisly injury sustained with two weeks to go in the 2019 regular season, when he was struck in the face by a pitch while attempting to bunt. He was left with multiple facial fractures but is expected to make a full recovery.
Sources: Charlotte getting Major League Soccer team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team.
The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. The email states that Tepper, Charlotte mayor Vy Lyles and additional guests will be at the announcement.
Tepper made a formal presentation to MLS officials on Dec. 5.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said last week that he expected Charlotte to the league's 30th team. The commissioner said at that time no formal approval had been granted yet as the league and Tepper's group were working to finalize an agreement.
Ertz named U.S. Soccer women's player of year
Julie Ertz was named the U.S. Soccer women's Player of the Year on Friday for the second time.
Ertz, a versatile midfielder who also won the award in 2017, was on the U.S. teams that won World Cup championships in 2015 and again this summer in France.
Ertz, who played a more defensive role in 2015, scored her first World Cup goal this summer during a group-stage victory over Chile. The goal came on a leaping, twisting header which she celebrated by blowing a kiss to the crowd in Paris.
The 27-year-old, who was named Young Player of the Year in 2012, has 95 career appearances with the senior U.S. team and started 22 matches this year, most on the team. She has 20 career goals with the national team. Ertz also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.
With the Red Stars, she started in 14 games at midfielder and center back. Chicago finished in second place in the league standings and went to the NWSL title game but fell to North Carolina.