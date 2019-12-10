Carroll, Martinez earn All-America honors
USC Aiken volleyball standouts Christine Carroll and Rebecca Martinez picked up All-America honors, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Carroll earned second-team honors while Martinez earned third-team honors. Carroll's second-team status is the highest for a Pacer in program history by the AVCA while Martinez's third-team accolades are the second-highest for a Pacer by the AVCA.
Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently named the AVCA Southeast Region Player of the Year. Earlier, she picked up Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. The first-team all-region selection finished her career as the PBC active leader in kills with 1,112. In 2018, Carroll was an AVCA honorable mention All-American.
Martinez, a senior libero from Wellington, Florida, became the first three-time PBC Libero of the Year. The first-team all-Southeast region selection finished her career as the NCAA active leader with 2,560 digs. Earlier in the year, Martinez shattered the all-time, all-era mark for digs in a PBC career. Martinez was an honorable mention All-American by the AVCA a season ago.
Georgia hires ex-Ole Miss coach as OL assistant
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia hired former Mississippi coach Matt Luke on Tuesday to oversee its offensive line, less than two weeks after he was fired by the Rebels.
Luke will also serve as offensive line coach and associate head coach on Kirby Smart's staff, filling the void left by the departure of Sam Pittman to become Arkansas' new head coach.
The 43-year-old Luke has a long history of coaching the offensive line at Ole Miss, Duke, Tennessee and Murray State, in addition to serving as co-offensive coordinator at both Duke and Ole Miss.
Luke was fired by Ole Miss after going 15-21 as the Rebels' coach. Taking over a program slammed by NCAA sanctions, he produced three straight non-winning seasons before athletic director Keith Carter decided to make a change, three days after an excruciating loss to rival Mississippi State.
Luke will take over a unit that likely has some big holes to fill. Thomas is expected to be one of the top players selected in the NFL draft, while Wilson and Ben Cleveland also are eligible to go pro.
No. 5 Georgia (11-2) will close out the season against No. 8 Baylor (11-2) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
Strasburg, Nats reach record $245M deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stephen Strasburg returned to the Washington Nationals with a record contract on the first day of the winter meetings, a deal that puts fellow free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole in position for an even larger payday.
Washington and the World Series MVP agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contact, a deal of surprising size and length for a 31-year-old right-hander with an injury filled resume.
Strasburg received the highest deal for a pitcher in both total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price's $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016. The highest average value had been Zack Greinke's $34.4 million as part of a $206.5 million, six-year agreement with Arizona prior to the 2016 season.
Strasburg gets $35 million annually, with $80 million deferred – an even $11,428,571 a year – at 1% interest. The deferred money is payable in equal installments of $26,666,667 on July 1 in 2027, 2028 and 2029, with an interest payment of $3,999,974 on Dec. 31, 2029. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
Cole, like Strasburg represented by agent Scott Boras, is expected to shatter Strasburg's salary standards sometime soon. Cole is two years younger, and while he made five trips to the disabled list from 2014-16, he has not been sidelined since.
Belichick says he was unaware of filming at Bengals' game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday's Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
An NFL spokesman declined comment. Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed during a news conference Monday that the league was investigating the crew’s activities.
The Patriots’ statement also said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”
The Patriots said the purpose of the filming was for an illustration of the work team advance scouts do while on the road. The team says it accepts full responsibility for the crew’s actions.
Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia was slapped Monday with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer's Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.
The ruling by the World Anti-Doping Agency's executive committee means that Russia's flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.
The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities who were accused of tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russia's anti-doping agency can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days – an action it has signaled it would take.
“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order ... but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial,” WADA president Craig Reedie said.
Russian athletes can compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or if their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.