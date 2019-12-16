Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood – North Carolina – is out for the first time in nearly six years.
The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.
North Carolina (6-4) had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.
The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with star freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.
Louisville up to No. 6 in women's Top 25; South Dakota in
NEW YORK — Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women's Top 25 rankings, which remained mostly unchanged Monday with most teams on break for exams.
Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State on Sunday.
Stanford received 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each got one vote.
Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the first 10 teams.
The only other change from the previous week was that South Dakota entered the rankings at No. 25. The Coyotes were ranked for two weeks in February, the first time in the poll in school history. Miami fell out of the poll.
Burrow's Heisman speech inspires giving to hometown charity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in his Ohio hometown.
The effort started on Facebook on Sunday, with nearly $156,000 pledged to the Athens County Food Pantry. Many donations have come from Louisiana.
When the LSU quarterback accepted the award as college football's best player on Saturday, he talked about growing up in Athens. His father, Jimmy, was the defensive coordinator at Ohio University from 2005-18.
Athens High School and Ohio graduate Will Drabold said he started the effort at about 11 a.m. Sunday. with a goal of $1,000. It quickly caught fire on social media and took off when donations started coming from Louisiana. The average donation has been $33.
NBA hosts prison pickup games in social justice effort
FOLSOM, Calif. — The NBA is sending players and coaches into prisons to host pickup games with inmates as part of a new effort designed to lessen the stigmas around those behind bars.
The Sacramento Kings kicked off the first in a nationwide series of contests this week at Folsom State Prison, made famous in the Johnny Cash song.
Team members and coaches first held a discussion Thursday with inmates and representatives of the Represent Justice Campaign who are themselves formerly incarcerated.
The campaign organized the Play for Justice initiative as an effort to bring hope to those in the criminal justice system who are disproportionately people of color and the poor.
Falcons' McKinley done for season with shoulder injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is out for the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta's upset win at San Francisco midway through the first quarter. He did not return to the game.
McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick of 2017, was injured as he chased down San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert toward the sideline. He fell down and was quickly escorted to the locker room.
It's the third time in his career that McKinley has endured a significant shoulder injury. He has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders.
McKinley has 3 1/2 sacks this year and 16 1/2 in his career. He has started 21 of 45 games.