FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2003 file photo James "Radio" Kennedy stands with the T.L. Hanna High School varsity football team behind him just before Friday night's game against Fort Mill in Fort Mill, S.C. Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of the South Carolina high school's football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 73.