East Aiken School of the Arts received a much-appreciated delivery from the United Way of Aiken County on Thursday morning.
The organization’s president, Sharon Rodgers, and director of marketing, Emily Scotten, dropped off a big pile of book bags along with boxes filled with pencils, paper, glue sticks, crayons and other school supplies.
“Oh my goodness gracious, this is such a big relief for us because we are a Title I school, which means that a majority of our kids are below the poverty level,” said East Aiken Principal Lisa Fallaw. “These supplies really take a lot of stress off of families because they don’t have to worry about whether their children will have the necessary supplies for the school year. This really sets our students up for success.”
Fallaw used her cellphone to take photos while Scotten, East Aiken Media Specialist Melanie Starks and East Aiken Custodian Chanda Pernell unloaded the supplies from Rodgers’ gray SUV and placed them on two hand trucks.
“Everything is here that we love and need,” Fallaw said. “For our kids, it’s like Christmas when they get them. They are always so excited. We are really grateful to the United Way for doing this.”
Each year, the United Way conducts a drive to collect school supplies for students in need and distributes them through its School Tools educational outreach program to schools in the Aiken County Public School District.
Schools usually picked up the supplies at Aiken Electric Cooperative’s headquarters. But this year, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, most of the supplies were “mailed directly” to the schools, Rodgers said.
In addition to East Aiken, the United Way made deliveries to Gloverville and Hammond Hill elementary schools this week.
The School Tools drive had a virtual donation option for school supplies for the first time in 2020.
A drive-up event also was held at Panera Bread in Aiken. It replaced the larger Stuff the Bus events that had taken place at Walmart Supercenters in the past.
“We got about 50,000 items, which is remarkable,” said United Way President Sharon Rodgers. “It wasn’t as much as last year (when more than 70,000 were donated), but that was record. This is really about normal, which is miraculous and is the result of some very generous contributions. We got a good response to our virtual campaign, and there were some really good donations. But sponsorships from Aiken Electric Cooperative and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions helped push it up to a normal level.”