Lillian Miles, a resident of the Bettis Academy area, in Edgefield County, visits with Rep. Bill Hixon, center, and Rep. Bill Clyburn Saturday morning after the program to celebrate the traffic lights that are now in place at Bettis Academy Road and US 25 Several dozen people gathered in Bettis Academy Park to mark the occasion as a step toward safety at the intersection, where several people have died and others have sustained major injuries. Plans are for the lights to be in "flash" mode for a couple of weeks, so travelers can become accustomed to the change, and then the system will go into traditional use — green, yellow and red — later in September. Helping lead the effort has been Jackie Glover Kennion, an Edgefield County Council member who lives in the affected area and led Saturday’s festivities.