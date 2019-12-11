While most were preparing for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night, Volunteer Director for Safe Kids of Aiken County Terrence Jackson and his staff were already preparing for Christmas.
Thanks to their efforts and the assistance from several local sponsors, over 275 individuals in Aiken County will benefit from Safe Kids' annual Operation: Northpole.
Safe Kids assists individual with needs and disabilities from autism, to head, neck, and spinal cord injuries by aiding them with gaining housing and assistance in any way they need.
Their Operation: Northpole project allows them to assist them in a more personal way: by helping them to have a merry Christmas.
"During the holiday season a lot of programs are geared toward kids and families where they aren't always thought of in their time of giving," Jackson said.
Because of their sponsors, such as UPS, Aiken Electric, and Meritt Flooring to name a few, Safe Kids will be able to give out toys and other items to individuals who may not receive them otherwise, said Jackson.
---
As a non-profit, Jacksons said that best way the community can help Safe Kids is by making donations and volunteering their time all year long.
"This time of year we can go out and purchase what we need," Jackson said. "What [individuals] can do is sign up to volunteer so that when we have events and things we can contact them,"