The South Aiken girls' tennis team remains the class of the area, and once again a familiar face led the charge from the No. 1 spot on the roster.

Senior Alex Romero has played for the T-Breds since the seventh grade, and head coach Jeni Myers watcher her quickly grow into the team's top player.

She again embraced that role this past fall, earning her a third consecutive Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis Player of the Year award.

Romero, who signed in December to play collegiately at USC Sumter, guided the T-Breds to a fourth consecutive region championship and again earned a spot in the state championship singles tournament.

She and Aiken High's Carolyn Marvin were Player of the Year finalists for the second year in a row, and the duo did battle again in the No. 1 spot of the area's tennis rivalry.

They're joined on the all-area team by fellow state qualifiers Sierra Whetstone of Williston-Elko and Barnwell's Caroline Greene and Crissa Thomason. 

