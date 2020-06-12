The South Aiken girls' tennis team remains the class of the area, and once again a familiar face led the charge from the No. 1 spot on the roster.
Senior Alex Romero has played for the T-Breds since the seventh grade, and head coach Jeni Myers watcher her quickly grow into the team's top player.
She again embraced that role this past fall, earning her a third consecutive Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis Player of the Year award.
Romero, who signed in December to play collegiately at USC Sumter, guided the T-Breds to a fourth consecutive region championship and again earned a spot in the state championship singles tournament.
She and Aiken High's Carolyn Marvin were Player of the Year finalists for the second year in a row, and the duo did battle again in the No. 1 spot of the area's tennis rivalry.
They're joined on the all-area team by fellow state qualifiers Sierra Whetstone of Williston-Elko and Barnwell's Caroline Greene and Crissa Thomason.