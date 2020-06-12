The rules of high school wrestling don't allow for ties, but South Aiken's leading seniors left no other choice.
J'shon Horn and Nequel Martin established themselves among the state's best in their respective weight classes, and each was dominant this season in leading the T-Breds to a second consecutive Region 5-AAAA championship.
So, in a sport that recognizes only wins and losses, the Aiken Standard Wrestler of the Year award is a tie.
Horn went 22-2 and was the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 220 pounds, winning region and Lower State championships before finishing second at the state championship tournament in his third appearance.
Martin won region and Lower State titles for the second straight year and went 38-1 for the season, with his only loss coming in the state championship match. He was ranked second in the state at 160 pounds and qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row.
The duo was recognized as Aiken County's first North-South All-Stars, adding to the history they've made as leading members of the county's first wave of wrestlers.
They and Wagener-Salley's Jeremiah Bynem (170 pounds) set the bar locally this season and were the area's last wrestlers standing – like Horn and Martin, Bynem had a second-place finish of his own at the Class A/AA tournament.