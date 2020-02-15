This creation, a Freedom Bell from the home of North Augusta residents David and Anna Sheets, won top honors in the Aiken Camellia Society's show in North Augusta. This year's event, held Saturday, included 380 blooms from a variety of growers.
Single- and multi-layer camellias of various sizes, shapes and colors are on hand Saturday in the Aiken Camellia Society's show in North Augusta, held this year in the North Augusta Department of Public Safety's "police hut," on East Buena Vista Drive.
Carolyn Dickson and Alan Nancy compare notes Saturday at the Aiken Camellia Society's show in North Augusta, featuring hundreds of single- and multi-layered blooms in varying shades of red, white and pink.
Camellias of various sizes, shapes and colors get plenty of attention Saturday in the Aiken Camellia Society's show in North Augusta, held this year in the North Augusta Department of Public Safety's "police hut," on East Buena Vista Drive.
A tiny blossom, attached to a grape for hydration, is on display Saturday in the Aiken Camellia Society's show in North Augusta – an event that included 380 creations in varying shades of white, red and pink.
