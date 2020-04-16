Police have released the identity of a man whose body was discovered Monday in Barnwell County.
The body of Isiah L. Thomas, 20, of Boiling Springs Road in Barnwell, was found in the power line right of way between Corley Heights Richardson Road and the Barnwell Plaza, according to the Barnwell County Coroner's Office.
Thomas' body was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer while he was doing a follow-up investigation on a missing person.
An autopsy confirmed that Thomas died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.
The case remains under investigation by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.