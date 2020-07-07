These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 6-7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Timothy Wayne Cauley, 54 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Dante Lee Firman Jr., 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Public Safety
Jacob Ernie Ball, 31 — second degree harassment, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Carrie Leann Brazell, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
April Little, 33 — hold for North Augusta
David Jowanna, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Raiford Cleveland, 53 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine third or subsequent
Malcolm Leroyce Simmons, 39 — failure to pay bench warrant
Willie Franklin, 31 — malicious or willful injury to a courthouse or jail
Malcolm Simmons, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — assault and battery third degree two counts, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle
Ralph Joshua Merritt Jr., 57 — violation of a city ordinance/public drunk
Christopher Allan Troupe Jr., 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Daniel Ian Charles Albright, 38 — public disorderly conduct, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request