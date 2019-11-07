Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention
North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta
South Aiken at Hartsville
Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate
Hannah-Pamplico at Barnwell
Great Falls at Ridge Spring-Monetta
Williston-Elko at McCormick
Last week: 6-1
Overall: 71-19
Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter
Last week: 6-1
Overall: 76-14
Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor
Last week: 7-0
Overall: 72-18