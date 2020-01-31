Peach Belt Conference Men's Basketball

School PBC Overall

Lander 9-2 15-4
UNC Pembroke 9-2 15-4
USC Aiken 8-3 12-9
Augusta 7-4 12-7
Columbus State 7-4 12-7
Flagler 6-5 10-9
Georgia College 6-5 9-10
North Georgia 5-6 10-9
Georgia Southwestern 3-8 8-9
Young Harris 3-8 5-14
Francis Marion 2-9 3-15
Clayton State 1-10 3-15
Saturday's Games
3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Francis Marion
Columbus State at Augusta
North Georgia at USC Aiken
Young Harris at Lander
Georgia College at Flagler
UNC Pembroke at Clayton State

Peach Belt Conference Women's Basketball

School PBC Overall

Lander 11-0 16-3
North Georgia 10-1 17-2
Columbus State 8-3 13-4
Clayton State 6-5 10-9
USC Aiken 6-5 11-8
Young Harris 6-5 12-7
Francis Marion 5-6 9-8
Augusta 4-7 7-12
UNC Pembroke 4-7 9-10
Flagler 2-9 4-13
Georgia College 2-9 5-14
Georgia Southwestern 2-9 6-11
Saturday's Games
1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Francis Marion
Columbus State at Augusta
North Georgia at USC Aiken
Young Harris at Lander
Georgia College at Flagler
UNC Pembroke at Clayton State