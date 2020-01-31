Peach Belt Conference Men's Basketball
School PBC Overall
Lander 9-2 15-4
UNC Pembroke 9-2 15-4
USC Aiken 8-3 12-9
Augusta 7-4 12-7
Columbus State 7-4 12-7
Flagler 6-5 10-9
Georgia College 6-5 9-10
North Georgia 5-6 10-9
Georgia Southwestern 3-8 8-9
Young Harris 3-8 5-14
Francis Marion 2-9 3-15
Clayton State 1-10 3-15
Saturday's Games
3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Francis Marion
Columbus State at Augusta
North Georgia at USC Aiken
Young Harris at Lander
Georgia College at Flagler
UNC Pembroke at Clayton State
Peach Belt Conference Women's Basketball
School PBC Overall