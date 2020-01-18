The USC Aiken men's polo team continues to outperform bigger, more mature collegiate programs.
Recently, the Pacers beat their University of Kentucky counterparts during a USC Aiken home contest held at New Bridge Polo and Country Club in Aiken.
"These players are amazing," said Marissa Collins, advisor for the team.
"They are so talented and fun to watch ... Under the direction of Tiger Kneece, these polo players are really proving to be opponents to beat."
The USC Aiken men's polo team includes Charlie Caldwell, Harry Caldwell, Jim Deal and Turner Wheaton.