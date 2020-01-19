Recently there have been concerns expressed by North Augusta High School community members that our beloved North Augusta High School is not safe due to students engaging in physical altercations.
As the principal of North Augusta High School, I would like to reassure our community that North Augusta High School is a safe school that demands appropriate student behavior and expects only the best and most rigorous instructional programming.
At the beginning of the 2016-2017 academic year, we embraced the implementation of a code of conduct for student discipline which was developed by a committee of Aiken County community members and Aiken County Public School employees. I am proud to state that I was able to serve on this important committee and fully support the strength and effectiveness of the new code of conduct. The resulting discipline policy serves to support and enhance North Augusta High School executing its beliefs in order to accomplish our goals for the mission of our school. The new discipline policy allows the administration of our school to assign appropriate consequences for any violation of the code of conduct that result in a more rehabilitative approach while not compromising the safety of the students and employees of the school. For example, in the past some violations of the student code of conduct resulted in an automatic expulsion recommendation. In many cases expulsion recommendations were not the most appropriate consequence due to the potential to place a student in our alternative school. An alternative school placement can better serve a respective student's unique needs while also ensuring that the student is removed from the school in order to maintain a safe environment while communicating to all other students the serious consequences that may result from a major disciplinary offense. As a result, disciplinary decisions are thoughtful and effective.
It is accurate that our school day has been interrupted by more physical altercations this year than in the past. The months of August and September saw two physical altercations each. The month of October saw four physical altercations. The administration of North Augusta High School issued discipline swiftly in each of these incidents. The faculty and administration of North Augusta High School collaborated during this time to discuss changes that should be made to eliminate these types of behaviors. As a result, proactive measures were established and increased supervision was employed during transition times and in commons areas. Disciplinary consequences have been increased during the first semester in order to appropriately punish and deter any other students from engaging in this unacceptable behavior. I am proud to report that our school has seen a dramatic reduction and elimination of this type of behavior during the months of November and December. We experienced one physical altercation in November, and none in December and January.
As the principal of North Augusta High School, I must state that poor student behavior can be very upsetting, frustrating, and embarrassing. However, appropriate student behavior is a source of pride, satisfaction, and excitement for all of our futures. If any member of the North Augusta High School community has any questions or concerns, I invite you to call, email, or come see me at North Augusta High School at any time.
John Murphy
Principal, North Augusta High School