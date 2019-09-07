I have become a regular reader of the Letter to the Editor in the past six months, mostly because my group has become a “target” if you will for a few of them. As the Aiken Chapter Lead for Moms Demand Action, I find it unnerving to read inaccuracies attached to the gun violence prevention movement. We do not seek to “control guns” or take away your right, we are seeking to protect society the same way Mothers Against Drunk Driving did back when they formed in 1980.
Since M.A.D.D. was assembled, there has been a 55% drop in motor vehicle fatalities that involved alcohol. That’s pretty impressive. They have lobbied for and successfully secured stricter legislation to lower the blood alcohol limits in all 50 states, a change in marketing and warning labels, the age limit to purchase alcohol was raised and there is a significant difference in how drunk drivers are punished and prosecuted. I don’t know about you, but that sure sounds like a positive change for society.
For someone to say that the immediate following of a mass shooting is handled with “pathological disregard” is inflammatory. While it does bring a focus in the media, our real focus is the ongoing daily death toll related to gun violence. I don’t see the media attention as any different as my high school, and many others nationally, in 1988-1992 parking a totaled vehicle on the front lawn of the school with red paint splattered over it from a drunk driving accident to remind students not to drink and drive. We have to use examples to remind people of consequences. We do not shine a light on the shooter, but give a voice to the victims and survivors.
According to the CDC in 2018, gun violence was the No. 2 leading cause of death in children and teens in the United States. No. 2. Every day 100 people die from gun violence. Every day. Aiken is no longer immune. We had a military veteran gunned down on Laurens Street recently and three shootings within a six-hour time frame on Aug. 5.
I would like to think that with proper background checks that close the Charleston Loophole and Red Flag Laws, we can one day say that only 60 people die every day from gun violence or that it’s not even on the radar for children and teens as leading cause of death. While we may never eliminate the number of deaths related to gun violence, we can speak up and lobby for sensible gun laws the same way the mothers before us fought for the victims of drunk driving accidents.
Emilie DeGryse
Aiken