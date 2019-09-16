There has been a considerable amount of interest in the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford as the Aiken County School Superintendent in both printed and televised media. This has also resulted in a number of our school board members resigning. Let me be clear that I have no dog in this fight. That is, I have no children in the school district and have not followed the changes that Dr. Alford has made good or bad. I am assuming that the reported positive influence that Dr. Alford has made on our school system is correct and he should be commended for those positive changes.
Regardless of the assumption of his outstanding record, there must be zero tolerance for threats to another individual, especially in the world that we live in. I would like to provide two examples of this in the educational universe.
I know a young lady in Toledo, Ohio, that obtained her education degree and substituted for three years, just to get a full-time teaching position. During this first year, she came home frustrated at the behavior of her elementary class and posted on Facebook, “Don’t you just want to kill them sometimes?” It was not a threat, just a statement of frustration. She was fired the next day and her career as an educator is over after working so hard to teach children.
Several years ago, in an Aiken elementary school, a third grade student was caught with two kitchen knives and had told some of her friends that she was going to kill a student that had been bullying her. The teacher nor principal really thought that she would carry out the threat, but she was immediately expelled from school.
As a management employee of DuPont, I was informed that if someone swung a fist at me, I had better not swing back or my employment was over. It was a zero tolerance policy.
Whether Dr. Alford’s published words were a statement of frustration or an actual threat is completely irrelevant. Whether Dr. Alford’s work was questionable or exemplary is completely irrelevant. Once Dr. Alford threatened an employee, teacher or student within the school system, he had to be terminated or resignation accepted. We must have a zero tolerance policy for such action, and not enforcing them equally from the top tier of management to the lowest of employee would be unethical. If Dr. Alford would be excused for his recorded threat to another employee, it could open up a discipline problem for the entire student population.
Dick Marshall
Aiken