They say we are in the midst of a cultural revolution. Well, if we are it is more like the Chinese communist tyrant Mao Zedong’s. Destroy history; tear down statues; brainwash the young; rewrite text books; attack those of faith and reason. If you have been paying attention to all the rioting and looting in major cities and made even the simplest effort to try and understand why, you would realize the danger this is to our country. The looters are criminals taking advantage of riots, which are led by the rioters who want to destroy our republic, the rioters are taking advantage of brainless protesters that do not even understand what they are protesting. They tear down everything about our history, even the monuments for those who fought to end slavery. What sense does that make? It doesn’t.
You have been snookered. Most importantly, there is no such thing as systemic racism in the United States. We have no laws, policies or major political parties that favor one race over another. How else could we have an African American president for eight years? Heck, even Ilhan Omar, a person who despises our country, despite coming from war-torn Somalia, was able to become a member of the House. African American superstars make millions of dollars (entertainment, sports, business)!
What prompted me to write this, other than the destruction of peoples’ lives and livelihoods, was the insulting BLM sign on Whiskey Road. For those of you who prostrate yourselves to this Marxist movement, take the time to read up on what they are all about. It is not African American lives, that is for sure. (Otherwise they would be very active trying to stem the killing of Black lives in Chicago and other inner cities and the countless abortions of Black babies.) I went to their website. They are against the nuclear family, promote more of their talking points to transgender and lesbian woman, and mention very little about Black lives. Sadly, the Democrats, the party of slavery, segregation and the KKK, co-opted this movement to forward their goal of destroying our country. It has nothing to do with Black lives. Quite a bit of BLM fund raising goes to Democrats. And you kneel to this? Have you lost any shred of dignity you might have had?
Are there racists in this country? Sure. And they are of all colors, not just whites. But, they are a very few. Thankfully, since the 1964 Voting Rights Act and the numerous other laws passed, like EEO and the Fair Housing Act, racists must work under the radar, as systemic racism does not exist in this great country!
Stewart Meyer
Aiken