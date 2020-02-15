Being a fledgling journalist at the Aiken Standard of five decades ago, I went from women’s editor to news editor. Prize-winning, UPI Senior Editor Lou Cassels had just moved from Washington, D.C., back to his home county and, thankfully, took me under his wing for “all-things-journalism.”
While it’s an editor’s job to share opinions, print news reporters still try to keep their party choice private. But knowing my private political leaning, Lou said, “Emily, if you stay in journalism long enough, you’ll become a Democrat.” I gave him a shocked expression and said, “Oh, no, Lou! Why?”
“Because you’ll see too much.”
He left this world too soon and I soon moved to Edgefield to start what some people called “the newspaper that tells it like it is.” I had already seen too much.
Emily (Bull) Cooper
Asheville, N.C.