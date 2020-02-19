The State of the Union speech is now history and proved to create a significant contrast in adult leadership deportment by the opposing political party attendees. On the one hand, the Republican Party attendees rose up and enthusiastically cheered the outstanding speech made by President Trump as he spoke of the many accomplishments achieved on behalf of our nation with little assistance from the Democratic Party.
On the other hand, Democrats, in their usual obstructive state, sat dour-faced and rarely applauded even for the few bipartisan accomplishments in which they had participated. Their hand-sitting deportment throughout the evening reminded me of their blind, lemming-like following of their mean-spirited, unproductive and unprincipled leadership. Their unwillingness to think for themselves also reminded me of the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. when he said, “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
And then there were the smug, white-clad ladies among the Democratic Congressional attendees. Attempting to portray unity, their presence would have been better served had they appeared in sackcloth and ashes.
The coup de grace, however, was the conduct of the petulant Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. As the host, her terse and unprecedentedly insulting introduction of guest speaker President Donald Trump and her facial expression and body language throughout his speech were disgraceful. This demeanor was superseded only by her staged, drama queen destruction of her copy of the president’s speech.
What’s the solution to ridding ourselves of these do-nothing, self-serving, swamp–dwelling millstones we have hanging around our nation’s neck? Yesteryear’s options such as tar and feathering are probably no longer legal or politically correct and rail-riding them out of town would be a lot of work. Besides, the first option would be messy and rails are hard to find.
However, we do have the ballot box and this is an election year.
On Nov. 3, through the voting process, we have the opportunity to send a number of these incompetents packing from Congress. We also can re-elect President Trump to another term and stifle the possibility of a crazed leftist occupying the White House. The Democrats have demonstrated the worst side of our nation’s politics; let's work to bring out the best.
Stop the siren song of democratic socialism. Get out and vote.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken