What part of "America First" is offensive? Is it the part where we had the fastest growing economy in history?
Is it the part where we had the absolute lowest unemployment in the history of our country – regardless of what hyphenated American subgroup you can think of? Is it the fact that our personal freedoms have been restored to offer true inclusion and renewed opportunity for upward mobility in the world of entrepreneurship?
The old adage comes to mind: “Give a person a fish and feed them for a day. Teach a person to fish and feed them for life."
All of this has been accomplished with our president having one hand tied behind his back. Promises made, promises kept.
What liberal city would you like to move to – Chicago? San Francisco? Seattle? Baltimore? Portland? Or how about New York City? For me, I will stay right here in Aiken. Aiken, South Carolina, where all lives matter and the conservative, caring community offers peace and prosperity.
Thanks to the hard working elected officials that our citizens have wisely elected to guide us through these treacherous times. It should be noted that like many of the residents in Aiken, my wife and I are transplants. We chose to come here. We have never been even a little bit sorry for that decision.
Aiken and the people here are, for the most part, conservative, hard working, self-sustaining and seem to put America first just like our president. Let's all make American great forever.
J.W. “Sam” Huff
Aiken