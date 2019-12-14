Although the deer in Woodside have always been on their land in the first place, they have to be removed, because the Woodsider’s who want them gone won. What a battle. But the biggest battle is yet to come.
Now let us remember the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie, “The Birds” and think what Woodside will become with the unfettered encouragement for bluebirds to nest, and nest, and nest, and nest, and nest, and nest forever more. Well, as they will say in the future, there goes the neighborhood.
What are you thinking? Look what you created and look what you are leaving for your children’s children’s?
Who can forget what Tippi Hedren started with two small little lovebirds, and they were in a cage? Luckily while the deer still get to live on their land for some not too distant future, they might possibly learn from “The Birds” if you unwittingly leave your curtains open in your living room while watching an old classic.
Steve Thompson
Warrenville