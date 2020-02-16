The residents of Woodside in Aiken are now faced with an approved elimination of the deer population roaming the woods in Woodside. The solution is the approved shooting of the deer by licensed bounty hunters. For many residents in Woodside the thought of shooting roaming deer is horrible. Residents will soon be hearing not the pitter-patter of roaming deer but the sounds of rifle shots bringing down hungry and playful deer.
How to solve this problem for both sides of residents may be for Woodside to show the classic animated Disney movie, "Bambi" and then vote again. Popcorn may help.
John Martone
Aiken