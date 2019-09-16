I am a Woodside resident and I am opposed to the proposed deer culling. I moved into this neighborhood 20 years ago realizing that it was a suburban development with significant natural areas throughout. From the time I moved in I have seen coyotes, foxes, raccoons, deer, falcons and other wildlife. I think Woodside’s greatest attribute is its extensive walking trails and I consider it a treat when I see wildlife along the way.
I know many of my neighbors consider the deer destructive because they do munch on plants. From time to time I have seen a deer nibbling on a rose or azalea in my backyard, but here they just nibble. I think that if the deer were actually destroying my plants, my instinct would be to ask the POA to consider relaxing fence restrictions rather than asking for sharpshooters to come in and thin the herd.
I have not seen an increase in the deer presence in my part of the neighborhood, though I do stop fairly often on the Holley Lake Dam to let a turtle, duck or goose amble across. It seems to me that more than one data point is needed to establish the size of the herd. I would like to see an independent group come in and do thorough surveys a year apart to confirm that the herd is growing. Perhaps such observations could also confirm the health of our herd as the deer that I have seen look very healthy. It seems reckless to me to support killing the existing deer without at least collecting more data.
I do appreciate the possible danger to motorists. I asked the POA to consider additional signage to indicate wildlife crossings but received a written response stating that the existing posted speed limits should be noted and followed by motorists without further encouragement. So I will continue to slow down and drive cautiously, especially at night, in the parts of the neighborhood with denser deer populations.
Finally, culling is being presented as the only feasible option for controlling deer populations. (If you don’t know, culling involves using bait to attract deer to a designated location so that they can be safely killed by sharpshooters.) Research that I have done on the internet does indicate its acceptance in many areas across the United States. Wouldn’t it be nice if Aiken were known as the city that developed an innovative method for identifying “destructive” animals and then managing their numbers? That seems preferable to being known as the city that changed its gun laws to permit culling.
Susan Thomas
Aiken