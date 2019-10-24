Is it possible that we, as a nation, are responsible for all that ails this planet?
If you say yes and are over 60 then you are apathetic and timid to the world that grew up around you. This assumes, of course, that you have some knowledge of your own regarding the Constitution and have read enough of those magical words to suspect that those words are responsible in no small measure to the economic, political and military power that this nation now enjoys. A trifecta of outcomes that were not brought about by the Constitution but made possible by ideas and an environment that gave forth freedoms for the “possible.”
These men, yes Judeo-Christian men, came here with their families to escape religious pogroms, the privation of famine and the tyranny of monarchs. What brought you and me and keeps us here?
The latter of the three listed above existed in the colonies during the Revolutionary War. The men of letters who wrote the Constitution were not writing about esoteric concepts of government, they were living the life of subjects of a tyrannical despot. They experienced the absence of freedoms and the knowledge that all men have the personalities to acquire and retain personal power, power of all definitions, power to the exclusion of the people from whom they ultimately will subjugate and remove their rights of liberty, property and the environment to grow and prosper from the seeds of hard work. They saw all this and wrote a Bill of Rights to protect a populace from man’s greed and his insatiable thirst for power, perks and privilege.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, …” Note, with awe and reverence, that we are granted just three rights. They did not encumber future generations with the madness of giving rights to individuals, groups, races or any other division. Instead, they gave us the Bill of Rights.
A segue. Notwithstanding where you were raised, went to school, made your money, made a family, a home, etc., beware those who are attempting to rewrite the history of the South. The defacing, destruction and theft of monuments, gravestones, statues and burial sites rewrites history. The history in our school books is edited to reflect a less than accurate picture of all aspects of Southern living, then and now, warts and all.
They are coming for you and your culture if you and yours do not match the narrative of the progressive movement. Remember, if you do not fit the narrative, it’s not that you are wrong about an issue but you are evil for being different from the herd. You are an enemy. Our nation has been here before.
Gus Fitch
Aiken