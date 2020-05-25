The following is in response to the Letter to the Editor published on April 30 concerning U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C. On April 23, Rep. Wilson spoke on the floor of the U. S. House in support of the Paycheck Protection Program [Page: H1934]. What Wilson is against is any attempt by the Democrats to misuse legislation to fund their socialist agenda, rather he wants these funds to only be used to help those in need during the current crises.
On March 27, Rep. Wilson spoke on the floor of the House in support of the CARES Act. To quote Wilson: “Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of this legislation. Our families, small businesses, and hospitals need this support to maintain jobs now more than ever.” He continued “life is unpredictable. That is why socialism and National planning are so bogus and always result in failure, and that is why freedom is so critically important.” [Page: H1826-1827]
The quotes attributed to him in the April 30 letter were his response to legislation proposed by Democrats to feather their own nest, not help the American people.
Bob Brookshire
Aiken