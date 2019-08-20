In an earlier article published in this paper, the writer observed that many could not accept the results of the 2016 Presidential Election. To quote from that article, “Are we not perplexed by the reaction of certain groups to the results of the presidential election? One would think Armageddon had arrived. Especially poignant is the reaction of college students who needed coddling and various forms of grief therapy… Though many were not happy with the results of the 2012 election, there was nothing then as close to the amount of angst brought on by the 2016 results.”
So sure that Hillary would win, all her supporters and the Democrats in Congress were looking forward to a grand celebration and a coronation of sorts only to end up disillusioned. We saw this in reports of election night coverage where there was, to borrow a biblical phrase, wailing and gnashing of teeth, and the deep disappointment and regret exhibited by many newscasters, among others.
There were those who did not consider Trump a legitimate president even before he was sworn in. Most notable is Rep. John Lewis who said so on MSNBC just one week before the inaugural ceremony; ostensibly blaming a conspiracy with the Russian’s as to the real cause of Clinton’s defeat. Also on the same bandwagon was Jimmy Carter who recently made very similar claims. In between then and now, there were numerous attempts to contest the election results or unseat the president beginning with recounts in several states to calls for impeachment.
What strikes some is not the surprise reaction to the election initially, but the continued, concerted and extensive resistance to the Trump presidency. Some still hang onto the faded idea that somehow one of these mechanisms to undo the president would come to fruition. The most likely outcome and the best hope for those individuals is the next election.
More important are the actions of members of Congress especially after the midterms. If anyone can put aside bias and open their eyes, they would agree that there have been concerted, and, at times, unfounded efforts to foil, thwart, delay, disagree, and otherwise make the president ineffective. Can anyone recall, in their lifetime, a president who was more violently opposed?
So what is it about Trump that their hatred of him borders on the irrational? That answer is for another discussion. The focus here should be on what is taking place in the Congress. Are our elected members doing service to the country, our constitution and its citizenry? This is the question one must answer. Where do you stand?
Pete Palmere
Aiken