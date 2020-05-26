I remember when we were taught to respect our elders, when we chose our leaders according to their capabilities and trustworthiness and our leaders tried to do what was best for their localities and the country.
Appointments were made to leadership positions with the expectations that they would do what is right according to the Constitution. Now, our elders make no effort to earn our respect, our leaders say anything to get elected or appointed then fall in love with their titles and do anything to keep from losing the position.
They give up their integrity, their morals and their spine. Look at Sen. Lindsey Graham during the Trump campaign compared to Lindsey Graham after two trips to Mar-a-Lago where he lost his spine and integrity.
Remember when the House would pass and vote on a bill, send it to the Senate where they would debate it and vote on it then pass it on to the president who would sign it or veto it?
The Senate would then vote to override the veto or send it back to the house. Now the spineless Senate has to get permission from the president before they can debate a bill. Just think if you did your job like the Senate does theirs, how long would you keep your job. Why do we keep re-electing these people?
I remember when we made poor performing officials one-term or made this their last term.
Jimmie Morgan
Aiken