Many or most South Carolinians are not complying with the CDC guidelines. Some, when asked by reporters for their reasons, have said things like, "I'm just exercising my individual freedom," or "I see this as an individual choice."
But of course those aren't reasons. The question is why they are freely choosing not to comply.
I can practice social distancing and wear a mask when I have to be near others, or I can risk the situation in which I am infected with the highly contagious new coronavirus without my being aware of it, and can transmit it to others, thus inadvertently causing some people to become very sick, or even to die.
In our current circumstances, unless we are quarantined, we have to do one of those two things. The point isn't that we are each free to decide what to do. The point is that we are each forced to decide what to do.
When we exercise our freedom, when we choose and act, we think about what we ought to do and why. A woman fleeing her burning house might have time to carry only one thing out of the house with her, and she is perfectly free to choose to take her mink coat rather than her dog. But because she is a human being, she is not free to avoid the question which one she ought to take with her.
To be able to recognize the reality and the force of the "ought" is, so far as we know, a uniquely human capacity. An "ought" might look like a constraint, but it has its origin in us, so our acting in accord with it is really an expression of our freedom, not a denial of it. The woman running outside her burning house doesn't have to account to a reporter for what she's carrying in her arms, but she does have to account to herself and she knows it.
A June 1 report in The Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals, concludes that widespread wearing of a mask and maintaining social distance would result in a large reduction in transmissions of the virus. So if you have friends or family members who are not following the CDC guidelines, please ask them why, and ask them if they think they are doing what they ought to do.
Greg Weis
Aiken