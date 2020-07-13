In March when Aiken gas prices were at their lowest, they still seemed too high compared to other states (bottomed out at about $1.39 a gallon). Since then there has been a steady upward trend, and in early July the price is very close to $2 a gallon.
With all reports indicating people are driving and traveling less, and with fewer airline flights, logic would point to a huge surplus of crude oil, and a plentiful gas supply that should have kept prices low. It is not the time of year that refineries shut down for maintenance and switchover to summer blend gasoline. What factors, then, have driven this upward pricing trend? Is the consumer again being taken advantage of by big oil?
Please let me know what you think is occurring here.
Bill Beckert
Aiken