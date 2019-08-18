If you listen to the news at all, you have likely heard one politician accuse another of being a fascist. There even is an organization known as antifa (anti-fascist) whose mission is violent eradication of people they determine to be fascists. But who is the real fascist?
According to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, fascism is a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
The fascist seeks control through the establishment of socialist programs that ultimately create dependence. In order to do this there must be economic regimentation, characterized by regulation, more taxes and the equalization of personal wealth. While fascism is not socialism, it often uses socialist programs with the ultimate goal of gaining power by controlling human behavior. If the government controls healthcare for example, it can also control the degree of healthcare you get. It can control what you eat or drink in order to qualify for treatment.
Political correctness is another fascist tool for social regimentation through establishment of a behavior standard that appeals to our sense of civility. But it can lead to places we don’t want to go. Given enough complaints from offended persons or groups, political correctness can lead to making it illegal to display an American Flag or to carry a Bible or a Quran to the public square. Fascism appeals more to making us free from something, rather than allowing us the freedom to do it.
Antifa is an example of forcible suppression of opposition. A conservative person or group is a likely target of this organization’s violence. While they accuse the conservative of being a fascist, Antifa uses fascist tactics. Politicians accuse President Trump of being fascist but all he has done so far points to the opposite, all the way from appointing constitutionalist Supreme Court justices, to respecting each government branch as equal. Rather than regulate the economy, he deregulated it. None of this speaks to an autocratic approach. On the contrary, supporting our constitution and our laws is going in the opposite direction.
Politics today shows evidence of fascism. We can see the placing of race above the individual in rhetoric that exemplifies a person’s race as their primary identity over all else. We see fascism in rhetoric, supporting unprecedented expansion of government controlled social programs and the restriction of speech, particularly conservative. We see it in news reporting that does not give respect to opposing views and in university policies restricting the conservative voice. It is important to know the fascist because this person or group is after forceful government control of the economy and social order. If we pay attention to the political rhetoric, we will get a good idea of who is who. The fascist may in fact be the accuser and not the accused.
Richard Krajewski
Aiken