The recent whistleblower explosion over a phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine demonstrates that the deep state does indeed exist, that it is wide as well as deep and that the resistance is real.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General determined that the whistleblower complaint was “valid,” “credible” and “urgent” and should therefore be forwarded to the intelligence committees of the House and the Senate as required by the Whistleblower Protection Act. Without getting into the details of the complaint – which sounded like it might have been written by the creators of the Steele Dossier or the Mueller Report and had numerous inaccuracies and debatable inferences – there are several problems with this determination.
First the complaint was not a valid intelligence community matter. The intelligence community IG has jurisdiction over intelligence community matters. This complaint was not an intelligence community matter but a complaint against the President of the United States who is not a member of the intelligence community.
Secondly, the complaint states multiple times that it is not based on first-hand information but on comments of various unidentified officials and on multiple media reports all of which is hearsay and by definition not meeting any standard of credible evidence.
Finally, there was no immediate threat to national security making the matter urgent. I can only conclude that the intelligence community Inspector General is extremely naïve (some might say stupid), was heavily intimidated by someone or something, is totally incompetent or is himself part of the resistance.
A review by the General Counsel concluded that the complaint was not required to be forwarded to Congress. However, the intelligence community IG disregarded this guidance.
This complaint should have gone in the circular file. Unfortunately, the deep state has developed a new technique for leaking hearsay, rumor and innuendo (thanks to recent changes to whistleblower procedures to allow this nonsense) while protecting the leaker as a whistleblower.
They have introduced legalized leaks. Unfortunately, this leaker, and others in the future, will probably enjoy lifetime employment protections for what should be considered an illegal leak resulting in termination.
Don Scoggin
Aiken