The Aiken Standard has published letters recently from people decrying the unfairness of letter writers who criticized the president.
They dismiss concerns as “Trump derangement syndrome,” a favorite epithet from Fox and like-minded platforms.
They don’t seem to get that the majority of their compatriots can’t fathom how they can ignore the overwhelming evidence of this president’s and his administration’s lack of ethics, decency and, seemingly, even humanity.
From mocking a disabled reporter to taunting Gold Star parents to bragging about assaulting women to disparaging a genuine war hero even after his death, to so much more, most of your fellow citizens believe Donald Trump is simply not a decent human being, much less a man of character, something we say we value in Aiken.
So I’ll turn it back on them: What does Donald Trump have to do for you to disavow him? Snatching babies from their mothers and putting them in cages without meeting even basic needs, writing “beautiful” letters to and accepting them from murderous dictators, minimizing the evil inherent in white supremacist ideology, prioritizing making a buck over calling to account someone who sanctions murdering and dismembering a reporter – these aren’t enough for you?
Trump once said with smug self-satisfaction that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose one vote. At the time, it seemed like hyperbole, but the majority of your fellow citizens now worry he was right.
So tell us, please. Is there no limit on what you will accept?
Karen Gutmann
Aiken