People said “how bad can it really be” when they voted for Trump.
Now after 3½ years we see him sabotage the postal service, fire inspectors general for investigating him and hire lobbyists and donors to oversee vital government functions.
We are exhausted by the drama: abandoning our Kurdish allies, listening to Putin rather than our intelligence communities, asking Ukraine to investigate and smear Biden, firing whistleblowers for doing the right thing, asking Russia and China to interfere in our elections, ripping babies from their parents, banning and denigrating immigrants, letting gas and coal companies get away with polluting our waters and air, letting oil and gas companies lease and devastate our oceans and National Parks, ordering federal troops to fire tear gas on our citizens so he can pretend he is a Christian, gathering a private army to fight if he loses the election.
And the piece de la resistance: letting a global pandemic ravage and kill our citizens. I ask “how much is too much?”
Michele Springsteen
Aiken