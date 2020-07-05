On Thursday, June 25, I sent an email to Sen. Tom Young pertaining to the actions the state, cities and municipalities are taking to protect the citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic.
To Sen. Young’s credit, he called me the very next day and expressed his concerns regarding this most serious dilemma. He said, “There are discussions at the state level and Gov. McMaster will be coming out with a statement later that day.” McMaster did release a statement, which included: “No masks as it would be difficult to enforce.”
Our discussion turned to what needed to be done at the local level. The senator assured me he would contact Mayor Rick Osbon and pass on my concerns. In a follow-up email Sen. Young confirmed his contact to me, saying, “Mr. Griffin – I spoke with city officials and they are considering it, but no decision has been made yet.”
I assume that: “considering it” meant considering the masks in public.
Once again Senator, thank you for following up. However, how long will it take before any action will be made by the city?
It is most interesting the cities of Charleston, Columbia, Clemson, Greenville, Hilton Head, Beaufort, Walterboro and Kiawah Island have already taken positive action. Mount Pleasant, Edisto Beach, James Island and Summerville are taking up the mask issue this week.
On Wednesday, June 25th, Alan Wilson South Carolina’s Attorney General, stated: “Mandates from cities and municipals requiring face masks are legal.”
In conclusion, Mayor Osbon, when are you and thecity counsel going to take action in protecting the people in Aiken?
Denis M. Griffin
Aiken