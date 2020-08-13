I was tested at Citizens Park and got my result four days later; so I’m now included in the daily statistic. That means that since DHEC began counting tests, about 15% of our state’s 5 million have been tested.
My test showed that I didn’t have the virus that day – it doesn’t mean that I didn’t later.
The only way to know is to test daily, yet with lengthy turnarounds, a result would still be behind by however long it took to evaluate the test.
So, unless 5 million can be tested every day and get immediate results, what’s the point ?
One point seems to be that testing allows DHEC to identify “hot spots” and remind us that adherence to preventive guidelines would have been helpful.
Otherwise, the stats are meaningless, intended by DHEC to demonstrate that they’re doing something, but unfortunately that “something” is not helpful in slowing the spread.
With minimal testing, compounded by slow turnaround, the governor’s recent re-opening of large venues, his push to open schools for in-person instruction and his refusal to require masks throughout the state, we’ll probably see the meaningless numbers continue to climb at the alarming rate they have since his premature initial re-openings.
But maybe not; maybe soon, following his hero’s script, the governor will declare the virus under control, and he’ll prove it by eliminating testing altogether – and therefore no more new cases.
Ed Conover
Aiken