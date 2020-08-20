The current Postal Service is an outrage. On more than one occasion I have waited weeks to receive a small package when shipped in the U.S. When I used the tracking number provided by the sender I have been dumbfounded by the result.
My package was mailed on July 17. It was received in Atlanta on July 21 and arrived in Augusta on July 23. Tracking read "package will arrive late." The next tracking inquiry informed me that the package has left Augusta and arrived in Macon, Georgia, on Aug. 11. It left Macon on Aug. 11, and arrived in Augusta that same day.
I am still waiting for my package.
When I initially inquired in late July at the local post office, I was told Atlanta and Augusta were running behind.
Really? This is not the first time this outrage has occurred. Worse yet there is no one to complain to. In times past when newspapers had investigative reporters we would have had an expose of this situation.
Ralph DiSibio
Aiken