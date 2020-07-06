The media and our "friends" in Hollywood inundate us every day with coronavirus numbers and warnings. Every day the Standard alerts us to the number of new cases and the total number of cases. We are led to believe that if you test positive for the virus it is a death sentence. These numbers are used not only in South Carolina but nationwide to keep the panic going, crippling the economy.
Thankfully the number of deaths does not support this. The number of deaths thankfully have not been increasing to match the number of cases. In South Carolina, your chances of dying from the virus are only .013% (1 in 7,514) and in Aiken County only .0053% (1 in 19,000) to date. Your chances of a "positive test" in South Carolina are only .58% and in Aiken County only .19%.
I have no idea what a "positive test" or "new case" means. You have it but you show no symptoms, do you get mildly ill, do you get really sick but recover?
This information and the number of those who have recovered seem to be severely lacking in the news. The media and the left are intent on keeping the virus panic going along with civil unrest at least until the November elections.
Almost daily there are reports of more violence and riots. There seems to be little concern about how many businesses will be destroyed, how many people will go bankrupt, how many businesses will be burnt or looted, how many people have lost their jobs, or how much property will be destroyed. And of course we can blame Trump and the Republicans for all of this.
You can bet that if the Democrats win in November both these issues will "magically" disappear from the headlines.
Rich Irvine
Aiken