My wife and I just moved to Aiken a few weeks back in hopes of finding a more relaxed atmosphere and warmer temps. I am pleased to announce that we found both and then much, much more.
Recently, we stopped at Flanagin's Ice Cream shop and as we were trying to decide what flavors we wanted from the posted menu on the porch, a large family group arrived. We had to wait a few minutes until the crowd subsided, but after we ordered and I went to pay, the cashier gave me a total that I was sure was a mistake – it was much too low.
I said that it must be an error, but it wasn't. It turned out the lady with the crowd had "paid it forward" and covered our ice cream. I thanked her for her generosity, but she just said it was the least she could do because we had to wait for her group to get through. What a great introduction to Aiken. We really do like it here, and once again I want to thank this generous mystery lady. And, the ice cream was great too.
George Brand
Aiken